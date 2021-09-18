CBSE to launch ‘reading mission’ in 25,000 affiliated schools on Monday, check details

It also said that the literature available under the initiative will be compliant with the New Education Policy announced by the central government last year. (Representative image)

In a special initiative, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to launch a two-year ‘Reading Mission’ across 25,000 CBSE affiliated schools spread across different parts of the country. The initiative has been designed to aim at encouraging students to engage actively with schools, the Indian Express reported.

The ‘CBSE Reading Mission’ apart from the CBSE will be launched by Pratham Books’ StoryWeaver and Central Square Foundation on Monday. So far as the course of the mission is concerned, the schools that are selected as a part of the mission will have access to English and Hindi literature which is available on the platform of StoryWeaver. The schools will have access to the English and Hindi literature and stories for students of Class 1 to Class 8th.

In a statement issued before the launch of the initiative on Monday, CBSE said the initiative would offer a number of student enrichment activities which will enhance the foundations of language learning among the students. The mission will pay special attention to enhancing the reading skills of the students.

It also said that the literature available under the initiative will be compliant with the New Education Policy announced by the central government last year. The program will not only provide access to the quality English and Hindi storybooks to the students but will also enumerate a number of supplementary resources for the students.

The board also made another crucial announcement and said that the CBSE Reading Challenge (English and Hindi) which is currently organised for students of Classes 8-12 will also be launched for the class 6th and 7th students. The education board further said that the mission will develop a culture of reading and contribute to the overall development of students including improving their vocabulary, co-relating stories with their own lives and providing exposure about novel ideas.