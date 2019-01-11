CBSE to introduce two levels of Maths exam for class 10 students in 2020

By: | Published: January 11, 2019 1:50 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce two levels of examination in Mathematics for Class 10 students in 2020 to cater to different kinds of learners.

CBSE to introduce two levels of Maths exam for class 10 students in 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce two levels of examination in Mathematics for Class 10 students in 2020 to cater to different kinds of learners. The nomenclature for the two examinations will be Mathematics – Standard, for the existing level of examination, and Mathematics – Basic, for the easier level, according to a circular issued by the CBSE. The present level and curriculum of the subject would continue to remain the same, it said.

As per the National Curriculum Framework, not only would the two levels of examination cater to different kinds of learners and allow different levels of testing, it would also reduce overall student stress levels, the circular said. “It is well known that students experience greatest stress before and during their most ‘difficult’ subject exam,” it said.

“Keeping in view of this important aspect and as evidenced by the board results, the board has decided to introduce two levels of examination in Mathematics for the students who are going to appear in the board examination for the academic session ending March 2020 onwards,” it said. The syllabus, classroom teaching and internal assessment for both the levels would remain the same, so that the students get an opportunity to study the whole range of topics throughout the year and are able to decide upon the level of board examination depending upon their aptitude and abilities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. CBSE to introduce two levels of Maths exam for class 10 students in 2020
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition