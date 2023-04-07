CBSE to increase MCQs, reduce weightage for lengthy answers in 2023-24 board exams.

The CBSE has revised its evaluation approach for the class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for 2024. This includes an increase in the number of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and a reduction in the weightage assigned to questions that require lengthy or brief answers. The objective of this shift is to gradually align the assessment with the guidelines outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020. However, this alteration may only apply to the academic session of 2023-24, as the board exams are likely to be restructured the following year with the introduction of a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF), according to an official statement.

“The National Education Policy, 2020, has affirmed the need to move from rote learning to learning more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. The board is initiating changes in the examination and assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 to align assessment to Competency Focused Education,” Joseph Emanuel, director, CBSE (Academics), said. “Therefore, in the forthcoming session a greater number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess application of concepts in real-life situations will be part of the question paper,” he added.

It has been announced that in class 10, half of the questions (50%) will be competency-based, which can take the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, or another type of assessment. These types of questions had a weightage of 40% in the previous academic session, but they will now carry more weight at 50%. Additionally, the objective questions will all be MCQs and will have a 20% weightage, the statement mentioned.

The weightage assigned to short answer and long answer type questions has been reduced from 40% to 30% for class 10. Similarly, in class 12, 40% of the questions will be competency-based, and they will also consist of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, or another type of assessment. In the last academic session, these types of questions carried a weightage of 30%, but this year, their weightage has been increased to 40%, the statement said. Furthermore, for class 12, the weightage of objective questions has also been set at 20%, and they will be exclusively in the form of MCQs. The weightage of short answer and long answer type questions has been reduced from 50% to 40%, the statement added.