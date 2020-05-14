  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBSE to give failed class 9, 11 students another chance to clear exams

By: |
Published: May 14, 2020 5:41:11 PM

The schools can conduct either online or offline exams for the failed class 9, 11 students, the CBSE said.

cbse, cbse exam, class 9, class 11 cbse examThe schools can conduct either online or offline exams, CBSE said.

CBSE Class 9, 11 Re-exam News: Students who have failed in class 9 and 11 will be given another opportunity to appear for school-based tests in view of the COVDI-19 crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced.

“The schools can conduct either online or offline exams for the failed class 9, 11 students. This one time opportunity is being extended only in current year in view of the unprecedented condition of COVID-19,” CBSE Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. CBSE to give failed class 9 11 students another chance to clear exams
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1When will schools open? Here’s what HRD Minister has to say about classes after lockdown is lifted
2IIT, IIIT, NIT Admissions 2020 counselling: Only six rounds this year? Here’s what a report says
3COVID-19 pandemic to impact study abroad plans of over 48 pc Indian students: QS Report