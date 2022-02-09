CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said

The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, officials said on Wednesday.

“The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.