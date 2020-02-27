CBSE to conduct fresh exams for students who failed to appear for exams due to Delhi violence

Published: February 27, 2020 3:00:56 PM

"To reduce the stress on students, the board will conduct fresh exams for these students. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," he added.

The board has sought details of students who failed to appear for exams due to the prevailing situation in the city.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct fresh exams for students who have not been able to appear for papers in other parts of the national capital due to the violence in northeast Delhi, officials said. The board has sought details of students who failed to appear for exams due to the prevailing situation in the city.

“The board has asked school principals to send the details to regional offices concerned of the CBSE of all such students of class 10, 12 who have missed out on the exams so far in Delhi, due to these difficult conditions,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.



The communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed 34 lives so far and left over 200 people injured.

