CBSE to announce Class 10,12 term-1 results soon! Check these websites, apps to access scores

CBSE will be conducting the class 10 and 10 term II board exams from April 26 that will be conducted in offline mode at the allotted exam centres.

Although there is no official notification yet, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release term 1 results 2022 for classes 10 and 12 soon. Students who appeared for the class 10 and 12 exams can access their results on the CBSE‘s official websites — cbseresults.nic.in.

Here is how you can check the results on the official website:

Go to the official website of CBSE by typing cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

On opening the website, find link for class 10/12 term 1 results.

Now log in using credentials like school number and roll number.

Once the results are displayed, download them on your system and take printouts for future reference.

It is worth noting that CBSE’s official site is not the only site where one can access the results. Students can download apps and also visit other sites for the same.

List of websites/apps to check class 10, 12 board results:

Umang: This mobile app can be downloaded from Goggle Play Store. Students can check their class 10 and 12 board results through this app as well.

Digilocker: One can also use Digilocker where the results can be accessed through digilocker.gov.in or by downloading their app via Google Play Store.

