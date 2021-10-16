CBSE Board Exam 2022: When will CBSE announce datesheet? Everything to know about syllabus, Term I and Term II dates

The CBSE recently released sample papers for Classes 10 and 12 and the first-term marking scheme. (File)

CBSE Date Sheet Classes 10 and 12 Term 1 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release on October 18 the first-term board exam datesheet for Classes 10 and 12. The board will also make available the timetable on its official website.

The board will conduct the Term I exams in November-December with multiple-choice questions covering the first half of its new rationalised syllabus. The CBSE has divided the subjects into major and minor subjects for Classes 10 and 12 to avoid learning loss of students. It has also cut the syllabus by 30%.

The CBSE had to cancel board exams for both students of Class 10 and Class 12 and declare results following an alternative model for the last batch as it could not conduct the exams amid the second Covid-19 wave.

CBSE Term Exams

The board conducts exams in 75 subjects for Class 10 and 114 subjects for Class 12.

If it conducts examinations for all the subjects, the board would require a minimum 40-45 days. As almost all affiliated schools offer the major subjects, the CBSE plans to conduct the exams for these subjects by fixing the datesheet.

The 90-minute exam will be conducted in the objective-type format. The Term II exam will have both objective and subjective questions and will be of two hours duration. The exams will begin at 11.30 AN instead of 10.30 AM during the winter.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told The Indian Express that after the Term I exams are conducted, the board will announce the marks. However, students will not be categorised as pass, compartment, or essential repeat.

The final results will be declared after the Term II exam.

Bhardwaj added that schools would complete the practical exams and/or internal assessment before the first term. The internal assessment/practical exams will be allotted 50% of the total marks. The board will inform the schools about the full scheme.

The board will conduct the second-term exam in March-April, Bhardwaj said. However, the format will depend on the country’s Covid-19 situation.

The CBSE recently released sample papers for Classes 10 and 12 and the first-term marking scheme.