CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: BIG update on exam pattern, November date-sheet buzz — All you need to know

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the timetable and guidelines for the CBSE Term 1 Exam by this week. CBSE official Rama Sharma had said last month that the board would release the date sheet for Classes 10 and 12 Term 1 Exam on its official website.

CBSE Term 1 Exam Changes: The CBSE has announced that Class 10 and 12 students appearing for the CBSE Term 1 Board Exams would only be allowed pens to mark answers.

It has also decided to conduct the new Class 10 and 12 board examinations in two terms — each term covering 50% of the syllabus — in view of Covid-19.

The board will conduct the MCQ-type Term 1 exam in an adaptable schedule lasting four to eight weeks from November. The subjective Term 2 exam will take place in March-April 2022.

According to reports, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj said students would get additional blank spaces or circles in the OMR sheets for corrections if they make the wrong choice.

Bharadwaj also reportedly confirmed that the respective schools would conduct the Term 1 practical exams, while the board will conduct the Term 2 practical exams depending on the Covid-19 situation.

CBSE Term 1 Exam Pattern: The exam will be objective-type questions with the answers in MCQ format. The students will get 90 minutes to complete the exam.

CBSE Term 2 Exam Pattern: The case- and situation-based exam will include both short- and long-answer type open-ended questions. The students will two hours to complete the exam.

Schools await clarity: The CBSE is keen on conducting the exams offline. Students will appear for the exam at home schools, with the question papers and OMR sheets provided by the board.

The schools, however, are still awaiting instructions on the examination. The board is likely to share multiple sets of MCQs with schools on the day of exam. However, there is still no clarity on conducting the exams online in case the Covid-19 situation worsens.

Schools are also not aware if the answer sheets would be evaluated by their own teachers or the answer keys shared with the CBSE. The CBSE is expected to provide all such details once it releases the date sheet circular.

Students who have registered for CBSE 2022 Board Exams have been advised to keep an eye for the timetable on the board’s official website.