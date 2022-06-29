CBSE Term 2 Result Latest Update: CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 to be announced on this date, Check all details here

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to release CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022. It is expected that the board will release the result by 10 July. The students who are eagerly waiting for the results are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.



According to some media reports , the board is going to announce the Class 10th Results around 4 July and Class 12th Results by 10 July. However, the board has yet not given any confirmation on the release of the results and evaluation of the exam sheets. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website to know more information/updates about CBSE Results.



CBSE has decided to break the exams into two parts which include pre and practicals. The board conducted the term 1 exam in November-December 2021. The board had announced the results after three months of the exam. According to the result, It was seen that a number of students had scored similar marks in term 1 from various schools and centres.



According to the latest buzz, It is the first time that CBSE is conducting objective-type questions for term 1 due to the pandemic. Schools and students have worked very hard with the new assessment methodology. Also, the students of Class 12th are working hard on competitive exams for the last 2-3 years. So, there is a possibility of better performance of the students in the exams.





CBSE Term 2 Exams were conducted between April to March 2022. According to the official announcement, the board will decide the weightage of the term 1 and term 2 marks at the time of the declaration of term 2 results.



How and Where to Download CBSE Term 2 Marksheet and Scorecard



-Candidates are required to visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in.

-Students are required to click on the link that reads, “CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022.” flashing on the homepage.

-Now, students are required to enter the login credentials such as your roll number on the login page.

-Then, CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

-Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

Other Ways to Download CBSE Term 2 Marksheet and Scorecard

Apart from the official website, students will be able to download their CBSE Term 2 Results from the Digi Locker App and the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.