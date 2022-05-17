CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Board prepared to release final scores sooner, speeds up evaluation process

The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked the schools to speed up the evaluation process to prepare the CBSE Term 2 results at the earliest. Even with the exams underway, the teachers have already started checking the answer sheets to increase the pace to about twice with a target to complete the evaluation on time.

According to media reports, the schools have been asked to speed up evaluations to release results on time. The board has asked teachers to evaluate twice as many answer sheets. Earlier, the daily target was set at 22 answer sheets. This year, teachers have been given a target of completing 35 answer sheets daily. CBSE 10 and 12 Term 2 exam results out be released before July 2022.

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Date

CBSE has not yet released the official date for the declaration of the term 2 results, though it is estimated that intends to release the result within a month from the conduction of the examination. This time around, however, the aim is to reduce the time further and declare the CBSE term 2 result faster. According to a CBSE official, further shared that the board is hoping to release Term 2 results by end of June so that the new academic session for Class 11 students is not impacted.

Once the term 2 results are out CBSE will compile scores of both the terms and release the final results. The board has not yet shared the weight it will be giving to the Term 1 marks. The decision of individual weightage to both terns to come up with the final score will be taken after the second term ends.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board exam 2022 will conclude on May 24, 2022. All the major elective subject exams are over and only a few vocational subject exams are pending and will be complete by next week. CBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled to end on June 15, 2022.