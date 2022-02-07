CBSE Term 1 results 2022: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Results 2022, check latest news

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022 Latest Update: In order to clear the examinations for both class 10 and 12, students need a minimum of 33 per cent marks in both sections that include theory and practicals.

CBSE class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Results 2022: Students across India have been waiting for their class 10 and 12 Term 1 results. The results are expected to be declared anytime soon, however, the board has not confirmed anything yet. Once the results are out, students will be able to check them on cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in and download their scorecards or mark sheets using their roll numbers and school numbers.

Apart from the official website, the results will be availed on different mediums like Digilocker. Once the results are out, students can be notified of their CBSE scorecards via Digilocker on their registered contact numbers or email Ids.

For the past few weeks, CBSE has been issuing several circulars on fake tweets regarding the CBSE 10,12 Term 1 results 2021. The CBSE spokesperson too rubbished the speculations regarding the results and would inform the dates soon.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that the results for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 will be declared on February 7.

CBSE Term 1 results 2022: Important details

CBSE Term 1 results 2022: Steps on how to check class 10 or 12

results

Go to the official website of CBSE

On the homepage, click on class 10 or 12 results term 1 result links

Once a new homepage opens, enter the roll number and school name and submit.

The results for class 10 or 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a screenshot, download the file and take a printout for future references.

CBSE Term 1 results 2022: other details

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will also be releasing the ICSE and ISC semester 2 results very soon. The results are expected to be out on February 7, 2022, on cise.org.