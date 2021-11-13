CBSE Term 1 exam: Exams begin on November 16 even as students want exams cancelled, postponed

While 50 percent of the syllabus will be asked in the Term 1 exam, the other half will be asked in the Term 2 exams that are expected to be conducted in March-April.

Even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) appears set to conduct the CBSE term 1 examination for Class 10th and Class 12th students from November 16, students and a small section of parents have opposed the CBSE move. The students and their guardians have claimed that students have not been vaccinated against Coronavirus unlike adults and there are chances of Coronavirus spread among the school students who appear for the term 1 exams. While a section of students are in favour of conducting the term 1 exams in an online mode, another section of students are adamant on cancelling or postponing the term 1 exam citing the Coronavirus pandemic.

With students and their parents airing their opinion on social media, the CBSE must be aware of their opposition but has chosen to remain silent and has continued the process of conducting the exams. The education board had released the schedule of the CBSE Term 1 exam earlier this month and has also released the admit card for the term 1 exams which can be downloaded from the cbse.gov.in.

Due to Covid-19, CBSE along with other state education boards have been in a fix since the last two sessions as they have faced innumerable difficulties in not only conducting the exams in the first place but also satisfying all stakeholders in the process. This year taking a pre-emptive step, the CBSE has decided to conduct the board exams in two terms-Term 1 and Term 2- by splitting the entire syllabus of the session in two parts.

While 50 percent of the syllabus will be asked in the Term 1 exam, the other half will be asked in the Term 2 exams that are expected to be conducted in March-April. CBSE has clarified that the Term 1 exam will be conducted in an Objective Type Question Mode and marks of Term 1 and Term 2 will be collated to arrive at the final performance of students in their board exams.