CBSE Term 1 Result Latest: Board to announce Class 10, 12 results ‘soon’, Term 2 exam scheduled from April 26

CBSE Term 1 Exam Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare results of CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exams results, though it is yet to confirm the dates.

Replying to a question on when the results could be announced, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said the board will let everyone know when confirmed.

The board has already announced dates for the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams — to be held offline from April 26. In Term 2, students will be asked both subjective- and objective-type questions. The Term 1 exam had only objective or multiple-choice questions.

The CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results will be available on the board’s official websites. Like last year, the results may also be made available on the UMANG App and through SMS.

The Term 1 results will have a minimum 50% weightage in the CBSE final result. The board will also not fail any student in CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam. The Term 1 result will also include internal assessment marks awarded by schools. This time, however, absentees will not be given average scores — the CBSE will calculate the final scorecard. The students will get the final marksheet and result following the Term 2 examination.

With the board conducting the CBSE exams in two terms — the Term 1 in November-December and the Term 2 in March-April — students taking part in international Olympiads and international or national sports events might not be able to sit for the exams. The board will conduct special exams for these students at a later date.

The CBSE has also announced that subject experts and schools would be able to send feedback on Term 1 question papers and answer keys. The board will review this feedback and consider it while preparing the results.