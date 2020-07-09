CBSE syllabus: HRD minister clarifies it as one time-measure, says reduction in course across subjects

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has clarified today that the commentary (on exclusion of some topics from CBSE syllabus) made is uninformed and is resorting “to sensationalism by connecting topics selectively to portray a false narrative.”
CBSE syllabus class 9-12: After cutting down CBSE syllabus by up to 30 per cent (claiming to retain core concepts), the CBSE as well the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development received backlash from many for excluding concepts like citizenship, nationalism, secularism from the course books of Class 11 and class 12. To this, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has clarified today that the commentary (on exclusion of some topics from CBSE syllabus) made is uninformed and is resorting “to sensationalism by connecting topics selectively to portray a false narrative.” According to him, the cut is not only for these topics but it has been made across subjects.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank further said that as per the new NCERT Alternate Academic Calendar, the cut has been made as just a one time exclusion and is done tu reduce the burden on students due to Coronavirus pandemic. He stressed that the exercise to remove some topics from the Academic Calendar this year has been done by recommendations and advice from many experts. The syllabus is reduced by 30 per cent and this is in order to relax the stress on students, he said.
According to him, exclusion of topics is happening across various subjects and it is simple to “misconstrue exclusion of three-four topics like local government, nationalism, federalism, etc.” He added that the topics like Heat Transfer, Heat Engine & Refrigerator among others in Physics have been taken out this year. Similarly, Measures of Dispersion, Balance of Payments Deficit in Economics, Number of Solutions of System of Linear Equations by Examples and Binomial Probability Distribution, and Properties of Determinants, Consistency, Inconsistency from Maths syllabus have been taken out. In Biology too, portions of Mineral Nutrition, and Digestion & Absorption have been removed.
There has been a lot of uninformed commentary on the exclusion of some topics from #CBSESyllabus. The problem with these comments is that they resort to sensationalism by connecting topics selectively to portray a false narrative.
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 9, 2020
The HRD Minister also requested people not to mix political agenda with the education.
