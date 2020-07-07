CBSE syllabus cut by 30 percent! Core concepts retained for Class 12, 11, 10, 9 students; Details here

CBSE Syllabus Rationalised for Class 12 to 9

CBSE Syllabus Rationalisation for Class 12 to 9: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today said that it has been decided to rationalize CBSE syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts. The HRD Minister said that looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. To reach a decision, the minister had also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of the syllabus for students. He said that more than 1500 suggestions were received.

“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concept,” the HRD minister tweeted.

Earlier today, we had reported that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might cut the syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams by one-third to reduce the load on students.

The reduction in the syllabus is likely to be a one-time step taken by the HRD Ministry to compensate for the lost time due to coronavirus pandemic.