CBSE supports Tourism Ministry’s initiative to establish YUVA Tourism Club

The Ministry of Tourism has initiated establishment of ‘YUVA Tourism Clubs’ as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. According to the ministry, the YUVA Tourism Clubs aims to nurture and develop young ambassadors of Indian tourism who would become aware of tourism possibilities in India, appreciate our rich cultural heritage and develop an interest and passion for tourism. As a part of the initiative, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come forward to support the initiative of the Ministry of Tourism and issued instructions to all CBSE affiliated schools regarding formation of Yuva Tourism Clubs.

According to Union Tourism Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy the Yuva Tourism clubs that are being set up in various schools will promote national integration and build on the Prime Minister’s vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Reddy further added that through the initiative students will be aware of domestic destinations and equipped with the tools to promote the tourism sector.

The Ministry of Tourism has shared a ‘Handbook for Schools for conduct of Tourism Clubs’. The Handbook reiterates the purposes, operational strategies along with specific guidelines and suggestions for conduct of various activities. The proposed sample of activities is suggestive and the teachers and schools are encouraged to incorporate allied activities under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme like excursion, online or e-tourism, pen pals in the paired State/UT, learning the language of the paired State/UT, having exposure to the diversity, natural resources and rich heritage of India.

