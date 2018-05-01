CBSE students alert! Important update on results you should not miss

CBSE result 2018: As part of the new tie-up, students will be able to check their results on the Google Search page itself.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday entered into a collaboration with tech giant Google which will facilitate easier access to scores for anxious students on result day. As part of the new tie-up, students will be able to check their results on the Google Search page itself. In a statement released on Monday, the tech giant said, “Starting today with the JEE Main exam results, the CBSE is enabling students to look up exam results directly on the Google Search page.” With the help of this new platform, students will be able to quickly, securely, and seamlessly locate their exam score on their smartphone or their desktop.

Google said that it has worked closely with CBSE to “ensure that the data is handled securely and used solely for the purpose of showing the results on Google, and only for the duration that this feature is live”.

Apart from this, the tech giant has also introduced several additional features that will make it easier for students to see information on different examinations like – test dates, registration dates, important links, and other key information right within Google Search when they search for exams like GATE, SSC CGL, CAT and others.

Google Search Product Manager Shilpa Agrawal said that with over 260 million students enrolled in more than 1.5 million schools across India, Google believes that having reliable, seamless, and safe access to education-related information is crucial. Rama Sharma, Senior Public Relations Officer at CBSE, while talking about this collaboration said, “We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform.”

Meanwhile, the board on April 30 had declared the results of the most competitive entrance examination, the Joint Entrance Examination-Main 2018. In order to provide a much easier platform for the students to check their results, Google provided the facility through which candidates could check their results on the search page itself. All they needed to do was to type JEE on Google and press enter. The page throws up a box where candidates need to enter their roll number along with their date of birth and press ‘check exam results.’ The results will be available in just two easy steps.