CBSE results: Delhi 3rd in terms of pass percentage, Thiruvananthapuram tops

The best performing region was Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala with a pass percentage of 97.32.

As the CBSE declared Class 12 results today, Delhi was third in terms of pass percentage after Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai. The overall pass percentage was 83.01 per cent as against last year’s 82.02 per cent. The best performing region was Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala with a pass percentage of 97.32. Chennai region’s pass percentage was second best at 93.87, while Delhi’s pass percentage was 89. Last year, Delhi’s pass percentage was 88.37. Girls outshone boys in the Delhi region as well with a pass percentage of 93.19 as against boys’ 84.93. The pass percentage of government-aided schools in Delhi this year was 82.79 as against 80.32 in 2017. The pass percentage of private schools was 88.35 this year as compared to last year’s 84.20.

The pass percentage of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was 99.17 this year as compared to last year’s 97.04. Kendriya Vidyalayas had a pass percentage of 98.06 this year as compared to last year’s 96.59. As many as 16,408 students had compartment, a decline from last year’s figure of 19,784. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government schools had a pass percentage of 90.64, against last year’s 88.27 per cent. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the students and said that the good results were achieved despite many hurdles. “This is despite all obstacles created by LG, BJP ad PM. Congratulations to all students, teachers and principals,” he tweeted.

Sisodia also posted on Twitter, “Congratulations to all Students, Teachers & Parents for making us pride in CBSE class XII results. Delhi govt School’s result is 90.64% which is 2.37% higher than last year which was 88.27%. Congratulations #TeamEducationDelhi You have done it again.#DelhiEducationRevolution (sic).” Over 11 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 examination, which was marred with controversy over the paper leak issue. The board had conducted a re-test of Class 12 economics paper on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked triggering widespread outrage and confusion among students across the country.