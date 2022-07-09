CBSE Results 2022 Update: Board asks UGC to direct all universities to wait for 12th results before closing admission process

CBSE Results 2022 Update: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct universities to plan their annual calendar according to the date of the CBSE result. According to the sources in UGC, the advisory for all universities will be issued by next week.

In a letter to the UGC dated June 28, the Board wrote that it has come to notice that some universities have started the registration process for admission in undergraduate courses for the session (2022-’23) and the last date of applications in the first week of July. It is a request to all universities to plan their academic calendar according to the CBSE Results 2022 Date. The board further said it required about a month to prepare the results.

The CBSE has sent a letter concerned over the Maharashtra University Admission Process. Mumbai University (MU) is about to close the admission process for undergraduate programmes without waiting for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, and the CBSE Class 12 results. Most colleges affiliated with MU released the second merit list on Thursday. Students who have secured a seat are expected to confirm their admission by July 13 and a third merit list will be released on July 14.

According to the reports, when the Maharashtra University had started the online admission process in view of CBSE and ISC results which were expected to be announced by the time of the second merit list’s publication. However, the results are yet not announced by the board and students are anxious about missing out on seats in their desired courses in the colleges of their choice. The university has justified its move by saying, CBSE and ISC students make up a very small percentage of its intake. The university has also announced that the application window will again be opened after the results declaration.

As per record, Maharashtra University usually starts its admission process after the declaration of 12th Results. But this year, the Maharashtra Board Results were declared before the results of the two national boards. Comparing the last year’s admission process, the board results were declared on August 3, and on July 16 in 2020 after the CBSE and ISC results.

On the other hand, all colleges of arts, science, and engineering in Tamil Nadu have started their admission process after the declaration of state Board results on June 20. While Karnataka degree colleges will start the admission process on July 11. But, the Tamil Nadu government has directed colleges to keep the application window open for CBSE students to apply.

According to CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj the exam results will be announced as per schedule.