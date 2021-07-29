CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Amid result buzz, CBSE posts ‘Chellam Sir’ meme and say this!

CBSE 10th Result 2021, CBSE Class 12th Result 2021

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date and Time Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is set to announce the results of class 10th and 12th anytime now. The CBSE had announced that it will be declaring the Class 10th and Class 12th results before July 31st deadline. With just two days remaining, there is excitement as well as worry among the CBSE students as well as parents. The CBSE 2021 results will be available on both the official sites – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. This year, the CBSE results will be also hosted on govt app digilocker.gov.in. Going by the trends, many say that the CBSE class 12th results will be announced first and the class 10th results will be declared later.

So stay with us as we bring you the latest buzz, tips and everything related to CBSE results 2021: