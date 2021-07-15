CBSE 12th results: Portal for marks moderation opens tomorrow, results to be out by 31st July, says CBSE

However, owing to delays caused by schools in sending the internal assessment marks, the board has now said that the final result of both class 10th and class 12th will only be released by the end of July.

With crucial time for students waiting for Class 12th results passing by, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a letter to schools has said that a portal will be created for moderation of marks awarded to students in Class 11th and Class 12th. The central education board said that the portal will be opened on July 16 and will remain active till July 22 for moderation of marks sent by schools to the education board, news agency ANI reported. The board further made it clear that the final result of Class 12th students will be announced by July 31.

CBSE, which conducts the board exams for Class 10th and Class 12th students studying in all CBSE-affiliated schools in the country, had to defer board exams in view of the second wave of Coronavirus this year. In lieu of the board exams, the CBSE had earlier devised an internal assessment method to mark the students of standard 10th and 12th. Subsequently, the board had asked the schools to send Class 11th marks along with internal assessment marks ofClass 12th students to the board. The final result which will be issued by the CBSE will take into account the marks obtained by the students in Class 11th along with internal assessment marks obtained in school tests in Class 12th.

A similar arrangement has been devised by the CBSE for marking Class 10th students this year. According to previous statements made by CBSE officials, the Class 10th result was scheduled to be released by July 15. However, owing to delays caused by schools in sending the internal assessment marks, the board has now said that the final result of both class 10th and class 12th will only be released by the end of July.