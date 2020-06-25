CBSE Results 2020 Date: Here’s when you may get CBSE Class 12, Class 10 results

Here’s when to expect CBSE Results 2020.

CBSE Results 2020 Date/Time: The expected timeline for announcement of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results is out! The Central Board of Secondary Education may declare results for Class 10 and Class 12 exams in mid-August. The Board told this to Supreme Court today when asked to clarify as to when the academic year will begin after the declaration of results.

CBSE class 12 exams had started on February 15 and were to conclude on April 3. The class X exams had started on February 21 and were to end on March 29. However, some exams were affected because of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COIVD-19) pandemic from March 25.

The Board today informed the top court about its decision to scrap the remaining Class 12 and Class 10 exams. However, class 12 students will get an option to take the exam later on or move ahead with the assessment based on their past performance in last three internal exams.

The re-exam option will not be available to class X students.

The option of re-examination would not be available to the ICSE Board students – neither class XII, nor class X.

CBSE said that a scheme has been formulated to give options to students of XII only — for re-examination or assessment based on past performance.

The re-exam would be conducted when the situation becomes conducive and the option to take up the re-exam would not be available to class X examinees.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) has also cancelled remaining Class 12 and 10 exams. However, it told the apex court that it will not be giving re-examination option to students of Class X and XII and the results would be declared based on past performances.

The Supreme Court today heard pleas seeking relief, including the scrapping of remaining exams of Class XII scheduled from July 1-15 because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Similar reliefs were sought from ICSE Board also.