CBSE 10, 12 board exam results: CBSE reveals deadline for board exams 2020 results

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 11:37 AM

Here's when to expect CBSE Results 2020.

The Supreme court has allowed the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, to send notification on cancellation of remaining board exams for Classes 10 and 12. They were delayed due COVID-19 lockdown and were later scheduled to take place in July. CBSE’s Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that CBSE will announce class 10 and 12 board results by July 15. Bhardwaj also added that Class 12 CBSE Board students will get another chance to sit for optional exams and to improve scores.

The apex court also gave CBSE a go ahead on its assessment scheme to award marks to CBSE board exam students for cancelled exams. Under CBSE’s assessment scheme, marks will be awarded to students in last three papers of CBSE board exams. earlier, CBSE and ICSE told SC that board results can be declared by mid-July. Bhardwaj also said that if students of class 12 appear for the optional exams, the marks they obtained will be treated as their final score.

More Details Awaited

