CBSE result 2019: Who is Hansika Shukla? Meet Class 12 topper who lost 100% by just 1 mark

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2019 7:49:52 PM

CBSE result 2019: Ghaziabad's Hansika Shukla became CBSE's Class 12th topper this year after scoring 499 out of 500 marks. Here is what you should know about her.

CBSE result 2019, CBSE result 2019 topper, CBSE result 2019 topper list, Hansika Shukla, Hansika Shukla marksheet, cbse Class 12 topper, cbse topper Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora, cbse 2019 results, result 2019, education newsHansika Shukla, who hails from Ghaziabad topped the class 12th exam after scoring 499 out of 500 marks. (ANI)

CBSE result 2019: The class 12th board results have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 2, 2019. All the students who are yet to check their results or still have to download their Class 12th result mark sheet can rush to the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in now to do so. Hansika Shukla, who hails from Ghaziabad topped the class 12th exam after scoring 499 out of 500 marks. She is sharing the spot with Muzaffarnagar’s Karishma Arora.

Hansika Shukla stated that the only regret about her result is that she scored 99 marks in English, as per a report by PTI. Among her other subjects, Shukla secured 100 marks each in history, political science, psychology and Hindustani vocals. She said, “I am on cloud nine as I had not expected this kind of result but now I feel it would have been perfect to get one more mark and have 100 in English. I regret that now,” as per the report.

Also read| CBSE result 2019 for Class 12 declared at cbseresults.nic.in | Check topper list, region wise results

Shukla, who is a student of DPS Ghaziabad while talking about her preparation time said that she never took any tuition but followed a disciplined routine and was able to clear all her concepts in the school itself. Her mother is an associate professor at a college in Ghaziabad, while her father works as a secretary in the Rajya Sabha. While talking about her future aspirations, Shukla wants to pursue Psychology (honours) from Delhi University for her Bachelor level education after which she wants to prepare for the Indian Foreign Services exam.

Karishma Arora, who is sharing rank 1 with Hansika Shukla also wants to pursue psychology honours for her UG studies. While talking about managing her time during preparations, she said that for her free time, she chose to dance over music to relax.

The pass percentage for this year stood at 88.70 per cent for girl students, while 79.40 per cent of boys passed the exam. In addition, 83.3 per cent of transgender students also passed the CBSE board examinations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. CBSE result 2019: Who is Hansika Shukla? Meet Class 12 topper who lost 100% by just 1 mark
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition