CBSE result 2019: When and where to check class 10, 12 board exam scores

CBSE result 2019 release date!

CBSE result 2019 release date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the class 10 and class 12 board examination results in the month of May this year. Students who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board to check their scores as soon as the results have been made live. According to previous year result announcement trends, the board usually declares class 10th and 12th results in the third week of May.

According to an Indian Express report, the board secretary Anurag Tripathi while talking about the declaration date has said that the results will be announced between May 13 to 17, 2019. He further added that while the 12th results will be released first, the 10th class results will be declared in a span of a day or two after that. This year, over 31 lakh candidates appeared for the CBSE board examination across the country between February 15 and April 3.

CBSE result 2019: Where to check CBSE class 10, 12 results-

1. cbse.nic.in

2. cbseresults.nic.in

3. www.examresults.net

4. indiaresults.com

5. sarkariresult.com

6. results.gov.in

CBSE result 2019: How to check class 10th scores via SMS-

SMS- cbse10 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> – to 7738299899

CBSE result 2019: How to check class 12th scores via SMS-

SMS- cbse12 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> — to 7738299899

The results will also be available via SMS across different mobile carriers — 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

CBSE result 2019: How to check class 10th scores on website-

Step 1: Visit the results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in/ other above menioned websites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘CBSE Class 10th result’

Step 3: Now Enter your Roll Number

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check it and take a print out of the same

CBSE result 2019: How to check class 12th scores on website-

Step 1: Visit the results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in/ others

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘CBSE Class 12th result’

Step 3: Now Enter your Roll Number and press submit

Step 4: Now check your result and save the same for future

CBSE result 2019: More about Central Board of Secondary Education-

Established in the year 1962, the Central Board of Secondary Education is a national level education board in the country which is managed and controlled by the Government of India. The Board manages both private and public schools in India and has asked school managements to follow only NCERT curriculum as syllabus. It is responsible for conducting the class 10th and 12th board examinations in the country every year among several other exams in its undertaking.