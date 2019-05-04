CBSE result 2019: Delhi govt schools topper Sana Niyaz says had to maintain ‘standard’ set by elder sisters

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2019 3:39:58 PM

Niyaz, whose father is a cook at Matia Mahal's famed Al Jawahar restaurant and mother a housewife, says she had to maintain the "standard" set by her elder sisters. And she did not disappoint.

cbse, cbse result, cbse 12 result, cbse class 12 result, delhi school, Sana Niyaz, Delhi government, Delhi government school, Sarvdaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Jama Masjid, education newsCBSE result 2019: The results for the Class 12 examination were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday.

Sana Niyaz has joined the league of her three sisters after topping the Delhi government-run schools in the CBSE Class 12 examination. Niyaz, who studied at Sarvdaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Jama Masjid, scored 97.6 per cent marks in the examination and thus bagged the first position among the students of the schools run by the Delhi government. Her three sisters had also studied in the same school. While one among them was the top scorer of the school in her Class 12 exams, the other two also had performed excellently.

Niyaz, whose father is a cook at Matia Mahal’s famed Al Jawahar restaurant and mother a housewife, says she had to maintain the “standard” set by her elder sisters. And she did not disappoint. “I never had to take any tuition because my sisters were there to clear all my doubts. I wanted to live up to the standards they had set in the family,” Niyaz said.

Her family says they felt happy when Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called them to congratulate for the results of Niyaz. The results for the Class 12 examination were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday. The pass percentage of Delhi government schools has gone up by 3.6 per cent to 94.24 per cent this time.

Niyaz wants to pursue Bachelor of Arts at St Stephen’s college and also prepare for civil services. Niyaz’s younger sister is studying in Class 9 in the same school and she also has to follow suit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. CBSE result 2019: Delhi govt schools topper Sana Niyaz says had to maintain ‘standard’ set by elder sisters
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition