CBSE Result 2018: Revised Class 10, 12 results out at cbse.nic.in after revaluation; how to check

Students who appeared for Class 10, 12 examination this year can now find the revised results on account of Rechecking or Re-Evaluation or RL or RW or UFM.

CBSE Revaluation, Rechecking result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released CBSE Revaluation result or CBSE Rechecking Result on the official website- cbse.nic.in. Students who appeared for Class 10, 12 examination this year can now find the revised results on account of Rechecking or Re-Evaluation or RL or RW or UFM.

CBSE will be conducting the Compartment Examination for Class X and Class XII in July. While the compartment exams for Class 10 begins from 16 July and will continue till 24 July; Class 12 students can appear for the compartment exam only on July 16. The result of Class 10 Compartment Exam is likely to be declared in the third week of August, and that of Class 12 will be the second week of August.

How to check CBSE Revised Result 2018:

Step 1: Log into the official website- cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Website link on the page.

Step 3: On the right side of the homepage, click on “Result Revision Cases Due to Rechecking / Re-Evaluation/RL/RW/UFM 2018 : Class X | Class XII”.

Step 4: Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth, School Number and Centre number in the given space.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: Check the result and keep a print out for further reference.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2018: CBSE 12th results were declared on May 26 while Class 10th results were declared on May 29 this year. The overall pass percentage for CBSE 12th result 2018 was 83.01%, while that of Class 10th was 86.70%. The board had conducted Class 10 and 12 exams from March 5. According to report, while over 28 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE exam in 2018, more than 16 lakh students had appeared for 10th and 11.86 lakh students had appeared for Class 12th.

About the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) established in 1952 is the highest authority when it comes to school-level education in India. The board monitors and manages the development of school education across the country through the network of affiliated schools. There are thousands of public and private schools that are affiliated with the CBSE; including all the Kendriya Vidyalayas and all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The board has also been entrusted the responsibility of conducting the annual CBSE 10th Board Exams and CBSE 12th Board Exams every year.