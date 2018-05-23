CBSE Result 2018: From date to time to official website for subject scores, here is all you need to know

CBSE Result 2018: CBSE is likely to declare class 10th and class 12th results by the end of May on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. (CBSE website)

CBSE Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare class 10th and class 12th results by the end of May. The results will be announced on CBSE’s official website – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. CBSE conducted class 10th examinations from March 5 to April 4 whereas class 12th examinations were conducted from March 5 to April 13.

Last year, class 10th results were declared on June 3 while class 12th results were declared on May 28. Going by the trend, this year, results will be announced by the last week of May. This year, more than 28 lakh students had appeared for both class 10th and 12th examinations. In 2017, 90.95 percent of class 10th students could pass the examination compared to 2016 in which 96.21 percent students passed the examination.

CBSE result 2018 date:

The Central Board of Secondary Education has not announced the date for the declaration of results officially. But according to the trend, the result of class 10 and class 12 will be announced by the last week of May.

CBSE result 2018 time:

CBSE has not announced the time of declaration of results. Hence, timing is not known yet.

CBSE result 2018 website:

Class 10 and class 12 results can be checked on CBSE’s official websites- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on some non-official websites such as examresults.net and jagranjosh.com.

CBSE Result 2018: How to check

1. Click on the link website link–cbse.nic.in

2. Click on the class 12/class 10 result link

3. A new page will open

4. Submit your details like roll number, name etc.

5. Download or print your result

About CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education has a historical background. After the rapid growth and expansion of the quality and standard of education and the advent of state universities and state boards, the CBSE took its final shape in 1952. The Board now conducts annual examinations like class 10th and 12th board exams. Along with 10th and 12th board exams, it also conducts entrance exams such as JEE Mains.