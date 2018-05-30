CBSE result 2018: Disappointed over Class 10 scores, three students end life in Delhi NCR

The Delhi Police has cited disappointment over performance in the exams as the reason behind the deaths of the students. (Representative image: IE)

CBSE result 2018: The results for Class 10 declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday resulted in a tragedy three families in Delhi NCR. Hours after the announcement of the result by the Board, three students committed suicide in different parts of Delhi. The Secondary School Examination/ Class 10th results were announced by the board after 1 PM yesterday. The Delhi Police has cited disappointment over performance in the exams as the reason behind the deaths of the students.

The deceased have been identified by the police as a 15-year-old student of Ryan International School; a 17-year-old student of M R Vivekananda Model School in Dwarka and a 16-year-old girl from the School of Open Learning.

According to the police, the student from Ryan International allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. She had secured 70% marks in CBSE Class 10 results. The police said that the girl wanted to pursue Science and felt that she won’t be able to pursue it due to a low percentage. Her father works in the enforcement directorate and no suicide note was found from the place of the incident.

Police said that the girl died after hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house. Milind Dumbre, the Vasant Kunj DCP said, “We received a PCR call around 4.45 pm from Fortis hospital that a girl had committed suicide and had been declared dead on arrival by doctors there.” He added, “On recording her parents’ statement, we came to know that she was disturbed after obtaining 70 per cent. She feared she would not get admission to the Science stream in Class XI.”

On the other hand, the 17-year-old student from Dwarka committed suicide by hanging himself from the door frame of the drawing room, using a dupatta that belonged to his mother. He had secured 59 per cent marks in the exam. While no suicide note has been found near the body, the police suspects that he was upset after the results. The stated that the boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. They were informed about the incident around 3.45 PM. Dwarka DCP Shibhesh Singh said, “He did not speak to anyone and went up to the first floor to play with his younger brother. He then left his brother alone and was later found hanging from the door frame of the drawing room around 3.30 PM.” The father of the deceased is employed with the House Tax Department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The third student who ended her life, was not identified by the police but they stated that she had slashed her wrists and hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house in Dabri. Police told The Indian Express that the girl was unhappy as she had failed to clear the Science and Mathematics papers. “The incident came to light in the evening after her parents informed the police. No suicide note has been recovered yet,” police said.