CBSE result 2018: Class 10, 12 results expected to be released by May 26, check cbse.nic.in for updates

CBSE result 2018: The Class 10th exams were conducted from March 5 to April 4, while the class 12th exams were conducted from March 5 to April 13. (Photo: IE)

CBSE result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Educetion (CBSE) is expected to declared the Class 10th, 12th board examination results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination that started on March 5, 2018 can visit the official website of the board as soon as the result link has been activated by the board. The Class 10th exams were conducted from March 5 to April 4, while the class 12th exams were conducted from March 5 to April 13.

This year, the board witnessed a lot of rumours and some actual paper leaks. The Class 12th Economics paper taht was conducted on March 26 was cancelled and re-conducted on April 25. The paper was reconducted nearly a month after it was leaked. On April 30, a senior Board while talking about the declaration date of CBSE result 2018 said that the re-examination of the economics paper will not delay the declaration of results. “The results will be declared on time as the evaluation is in advanced stage despite re-exam of economics paper. We have rigorously followed up with schools to send more evaluators than the required number,” he said as reported by PTI.

Apart from the leak news about CBSE 12th Economics paper, there were rumours that the Class 10th Mathematics paper in some centres was leaked. The news was later confirmed by CBSE, but it decided against it retest. The board released a statement saying that the class 10 was just an “internal segment” of school education system. While the news brought rellief to many, it had previously caused dissapointment to a lot of students and parents across the country. It was so severe that some students had even started a protest against the same outside the CBSE office in New Delhi.

After witnessing the leak reports for many of its papers, the Central Board of Secondary Education on April 2 decided to try a “leak-proof” system of “encrypted” question papers. While the board thought that the new system would prove helpful, it caused a delay in the exam as a few centres in Delhi were unable to follow the printing of encrypted papers, e-mailed to them, at the school itself. It was then that the Human Resourse and Development Ministry decided to set up a committee to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations. It is a seven-member panel that will be headed by former HRD secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi. This committee would suggest measures to make the process “secure and fool-proof” using technology. The committee has to submit its report by May 31 to the Human Resource Development Ministry.