CBSE releases term-wise syllabus for Class 9-12; check details here

The syllabus would be applicable for the students from this academic session itself (Photo: IE)

The revised term-wise syllabus for Class 9-12 is out on Saturday. The new plan has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The syllabus would be applicable for the students from this academic session itself. One can go to the official site – cbseacademic.nic.in, to find the detailed curriculum for all the subjects.

The board had earlier announced a new plan for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the academic year 2021-2022. According to the new plan, the academic session this year will be divided into two terms and the exams would be conducted by boards at the end of each term. This syllabus also mentions the criteria of assessment of students on the basis of the two board exams policy apart from the course content.

The first term exam is scheduled to be held during November-December 2021, with the question paper consisting of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) covering only the first half of the newly announced rationalised syllabus. The duration would be 90-minutes for this exam. The question papers along with the marking schemes will be sent by the CBSE to the schools, which will conduct the exams under the supervision of external examiners and observers. The results will be sent to the board thereafter.

Term II exams will be held during March-April 2022 and will be conducted at exam centres decided by the board. These exams will come with two-hour-long question papers in different formats, but just in case the situation doesn’t allow normal descriptive examinations in the second term, then term II exams too will be MCQ-based papers for 90 minutes.