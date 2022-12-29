CBSE releases datesheet for class 10th, 12th board exams 2023; check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for class 10th and 12th board examination 2023. Board exams for both class 10th and 12th students will begin from February 15, 2023 while it will conclude on March 21, 2023 for class 10th and April 5, 2023 for class 12th. The exam will start at 10:30 am. Students can check the full datesheet given below. The datesheet can also be viewed at CBSE’s official website.

According to an official release, the datesheet has been prepared keeping in mind competitive examinations such as JEE Main to avoid any timetable clash. Nearly 40,000 subjects’ combinations were checked to ensure that no two subjects’ examination fall on the same date.

The board said it has given sufficient gap between two subjects to provide extra time for preparation. The datesheet has been issued nearly two months in advance to help students prepare better.

It should be noted that CBSE will conduct single board exam from this year onwards as it was done in pre-pandemic years. The exams will further cover 100% syllabus like before. Question papers for class 10th and 12th board exams will include multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based. About 40% of CBSE class 10th question paper will have competency based questions while nearly 30% of question paper for class 12th.

Furthermore, the practical exams for CBSE class 10th and 12th students will commence from January 2, 2023. CBSE will appoint external examiner for practical and project assessment, the board had announced earlier.

Here’s CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023:

CBSE class 10th exams will commence with Painting, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai, Rai papers and conclude with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers.

Here’s CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023:

CBSE class 12 exam will begin with entrepreneurship paper and conclude with psychology.

The Board has also released a list of guidelines to be followed by students for CBSE Class 10th and 12th examination 2023. Check the full guidelines below