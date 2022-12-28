CBSE releases date sheet for Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023 – Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the practical exam of class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. The students can check the examination schedule by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Examination schedule:-



Commencement of Practical examinations/ Project/ Internal Assessment – January 02, 2023

Concluding of Practical examinations/ Project/ Internal Assessment – February 02, 2023

Date of start of Uploading of Marks/ Internal Grades – January 02, 2023

Last date for Uploading of Marks/ Internal Grades – February 14, 2023

The CBSE has also asked the schools to prepare a plan so that all students can appear in the Practical examinations/ Project/ Internal Assessment.

The board has further asked the schools to upload correct marks, as no correction would be allowed once it is uploaded.

Keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE requested the schools to follow the rules and regulation laid down by the local administration. To avoid crowds, the board has asked the schools to make sub groups of 15 students each. When one will attend lab work, the other will do pen and paper work and vice-versa.

Class 10 practical exam will be conducted by the internal examiner while class 12 exam will be held by external examiners.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released the CTET 2022 exam schedule. The examination will be held from December 28, 2022, to February 07, 2023 across multiple cities in the country.