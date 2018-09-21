CBSE releases advisory to alert people against fake websites – Check what the board said

“It has come to notice of the board that various commercial websites have created CBSE look alike pages with logo of CBSE on social networking sites for registration of candidates. This is creating confusion among public,” an advisory by the board said.

The CBSE has asked people to visit its official website for any query. “The members of public are, therefore, advised to visit CBSE official website for authentic and official information and prevent themselves from being cheated by the unscrupulous elements. Any information available or displayed other than the CBSE website, must be got verified from the official website. CBSE never asks for any details directly from the students through e-mail, facebook, twitter, phone or any other source,” it added.