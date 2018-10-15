CBSE registration 2019 for class 10th, 12th exam to begin soon at cbse.nic.in; check important details

CBSE Registration 2019!

CBSE Registration 2019: CBSE Registration 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to commence the registration for upcoming class 10th and 12th examination soon on its official website at cbse.nic.in. While there is no confirmation about the registration process on the official website, the registration process was started on October 17 last year. According to an Indian Express report, schools that are affiliated to the board should register themselves wiht CBSE before the online registration for students start. While the registration for 10th and 12th exams is yet to start, the registration process for the students of Class 9th and 11th is already in process and the same will end on October 22.

The registration of student under CBSE is done through OASIS which stands for Online Affiliated Schools Information System. According to a notice issued by the board, Schools have been advised to offer subjects that have been permitted by the board. In case, a school does not follow the same, then CBSE may take action against them which may even lead to the cancellation of students.

CBSE Registration 2019: Important details-

1. Students of both class 9th and 11th have to pay an application fee of Rs 150 towards their registration. Information about class 10th and 12th will be released soon.

2. 9th and 11th class students need to submit the application fee until October 22. they can also pay the same with a late fee of Rs 500 from October 30 to November 12, Rs 1000 from November 13 to November 20, Rs 2000 from November 21 to November 28.

3. It is to be noted that Aadhaar number is not mandatory for the registration for either class 9, 11 or class 10, 12.

4. While the registration form has a field provided for the Adhaar card, it is not mandatory.