CBSE registration 2019 for Class 10, 12 private candidates begins, check details at cbse.nic.in

CBSE registration 2019: The registration process for private candidates of class 10th, 12th has been started at cbse.nic.in by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The registration has been commenced for the examination that are scheduled to take place in February/March/April 2019. Candidates need to note that this registration is for students who have been placed in the Fail/Compartment category and also those candidates who wish to improve their performance in a particular subject or an additional subject as the Private candidate. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note as per listed in the notice.

CBSE registration 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

For class 10th-

1. Full Subject (5/6 Subjects): Candidates who have been declared FAIL in class X. A teacher serving in an educational institution that is affiliated to CBSE. Candidates with valid roll numbers who could not appear for AISSE examination due to medical reasons.

2. Improvement of Performance: Candidates who have passed 10th board examinations in 2019 can apply for reappearing in 2019 examinations in order to improve his/her performance in one or more subjects.

3. Additional Subject: Candidates who have passed the class 10th board examinations can attend for appearing for an additional subject from the list of subjects with 06 years of passing the examination.

4. Compartment (02 subjects): Candidates should be placed in the compartment category in March 2018 and July 2018 in order to apply under this category.

For class 12th-

1. Full Subject (5/6 Subjects): Candidates who have been declared FAIL in class XII. A teacher serving in an educational institution that is affiliated to CBSE. Candidates with valid roll numbers who could not appear for AISSE examination due to medical reasons.

2. Compartment (01 subjects): Candidates should be placed in the compartment category in March 2018 and July 2018 in order to apply under this category.

3. Improvement of Performance: Candidates who have passed 10th board examinations in 2019 can apply for reappearing in 2019 examinations in order to improve his/her performance in one or more subjects.

4. Additional Subject: Candidates who have passed the class 12th board examinations can attend for appearing for an additional subject from the list of subjects with 06 years of passing the examination.

CBSE registration 2019: Important Dates and fee-

The registration process will close on November 17, 2018. However, the form can be filled with a fine of Rs 500 till November 23. The fee for all India candidates (including Delhi) is Rs 900 for 5 subjects. For every additional subjects Rs 180 will have to be paid as extra fees. The Fees for every Practical/Project Work Subject will be Rs 80 each.