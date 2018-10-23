CBSE Registration 2018-19 for class 9th, 11th extended at cbse.nic.in; here is what you should know

CBSE Registration 2018-19: Schools that are affiliated to CBSE should start the online registration of the students whose data has not been registered so that no one misses out. (IE)

CBSE Registration 2018-19: There is good news for class 9th and 11th students as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date of registration. Earlier the last date for the submission of registration of data without late fee was October 22, 2018, the same has now been extended without late fee upto October 30, 2018. Schools that are affiliated to CBSE should start the online registration of the students whose data has not been registered so that no one misses out. The notice further states that the online registration date will not be extended further.

Listed below is the fee of registration in Class 9th and 11th-

Fee Slab Schedule for Online registration of Students Schools in India Schools Abroad Without Late Fee Rs 150 per student For Class IX (Rs 250 per student), For Class XI (Rs 300 per student) October 1, 2018 to October 30,2018 With Late Fee 150/- + 1000/- = 1150/- For Class IX (Rs 1250), For Class XI (Rs 1300) October 31, 2018 to November 12, 2018 With Late Fee 150/- + 2000/- = 2150/- For Class IX (Rs 2250), For Class XI (Rs 2300) November 13, 2018 to November 20, 2018 With Late Fee 150/- + 5000/- = 5150/- For Class IX (Rs 5250), For Class XI (Rs 5300) November 21, 2018 to November 28, 2018

Other Important points for CBSE registration 2018-19-

In an earlier notice, the board had listed out certain pointers as the schools were facing problems while registering students in Class IX and XI for session 2018-19. Note the below-mentioned points for a smooth registration process:

1. Schools that have students in excess of data entered by the schools in OASIS, may make a request to the concerned Regional office by giving justification about the excess number of students.

2. All the editing that is being done by the schools in the OASIS data must be borne out of evidence on ground in the same should be in accordance with the norms that have been laid down by CBSE.

3. The registration process should be completed within the stipulated period of time.

4. Schools should strictly comply to the norms for the size of the section, number of classroom,. no of students per section and pupil/student ratio.