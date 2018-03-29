CBSE re-exam LIVE Updates: Board chief Anita Karwal responds to paper leak, decision taken in favour of students she says

CBSE re-exam Live Updates: The board on March 28 announced its decision to conduct re-exam of Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics papers following reports claiming that the question papers had been leaked.

CBSE re-exam Live update: A group of students have started protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi today as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the re-examination of two board exam papers. As per the notification by CBSE, the re-exam of Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics papers will be conducted following the reports claiming that the question papers had been leaked. The board released a circular informing about the re-examination and said dates and other details for it would be posted on the board’s website.

6.40 pm: We have taken the decision in favour of the students. We are working for their good. Dates for re-examination will be announced soon: CBSE Chief Anita Karwal.

6.35 pm: The Delhi unit of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation today demanded a high-level probe into the CBSE question paper leak case, and said it showed the board’s “utter negligence” in conducting examinations fairly.

6.20 pm: We thought she’ll talk about the CBSE Paper Leak but it seems she isn’t worried about the students who’ll have to re-appear for their exams: Kapil Sibal, Congress on Smriti Irani’s allegations against him

6.00 pm: CBSE Chief met Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier today.

5.30 pm: Goa Congress’ outgoing president Shantaram Naik today demanded sacking of CBSE chairman in connection with paper leaks and handing over the matter to the CBI for investigation.

5.00 pm: The CBSE is expected to announce on Monday or Tuesday the next date of re-examination for Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said today, in the wake of paper leaks.

4.40 pm: Students in Ludhiana, Punjab protests over the paper leak by CBSE.

4.35 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi to visit Jantar Mantar where students, teachers and parents are protesting against CBSE about the paper leak and re-examination reports Times Now.

4.30 pm: We have no information that CBSE paper leak is pan-India, but if such a thing emerges, we will send teams outside Delhi: Police.

4.20 pm: Delhi Police said, “The CBSE had informed us as soon as they found out about the paper leak. We have information only about Delhi and our investigation is being conducted in Delhi.”

4.10 pm: Now, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe on BJP on the recent CBSE paper leak, and Facebook data leak. Questions on the sanctity of the re-examination conducted by CBSE.

चुनाव की तारीख़, संवेदनशील सूचनाएं व डेटा और लगातार लीक होते विभिन्न परीक्षाओं के पेपर्स दरअसल सरकार व व्यवस्था के गलत हाथों में चले जाने का परिणाम है. दुबारा इम्तिहान देकर दूसरों की गलती की सज़ा देश के बच्चे व युवा क्यों भुगतें और इसकी क्या गारंटी कि पेपर फिर से लीक नहीं होगा. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 29, 2018

4.06 pm: Certain college students are being questioned. We haven’t found any form of money exchange so far. Suspect Vicky who runs a coaching institute is also being questioned: RP Upadhyay, Special CP, Delhi on CBSE Paper Leak.

4.02 pm: We are trying to find out the origin of the mail which was sent as a complaint to CBSE about the leak of two papers: RP Upadhyay, Special CP, Delhi on CBSE Paper Leak

4.01 pm: Total 25 people have been questioned so far: RP Upadhyay, Special CP, Delhi on CBSE Paper Leak.

4.00 pm: Both the papers were leaked on WhatsApp a day before the exam. No person has been arrested so far: RR Upadhyay, Special CP, Crime Branch.

3.57 pm: 2 cases registered & special investigation team (SIT) has been formed for investigation: RP Upadhyay, Special CP, Delhi on CBSE Paper Leak.

3.55 pm: Delhi Police registers two cases in CBSE paper leak matter. They have formed a SIT to probe into the case.

3.45 pm: If you wish to inquire about the CBSE leak then the telephone numbers listed on their website are: 91-11-22509256, 22509257, 22509258, 22509259.

3.40 pm: Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce his displeasure about the CBSE Paper Leak. He wrote: “I really feel sorry and sad for the students who have to give their exams again for no fault of theirs. Responsibility shud be fixed n strict action shud be taken against those responsible.”

I really feel sorry and sad for the students who have to give their exams again for no fault of theirs. Responsibility shud be fixed n strict action shud be taken against those responsible. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 29, 2018

3.35 pm: WATCH – Kamal Haasan speak on CBSE Paper Leak. ‘The warriors have done their job, it’s not their fault’, says Kamal Haasan.

‘The warriors have done their job, its not their fault’, says Kamal Haasan #SackCBSEBoss pic.twitter.com/JydiMoPO61 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 29, 2018

3.15 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter about CBSE Paper Leak. Gandhi on Twitter wrote: ‘The exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students. The Congress always protected our institutions. This is what happens when institutions are destroyed by the RSS/BJP. Believe me when I say, this is only the beginning.’

3.10 pm: WATCH – Aggrieved parent from Bengaluru speaks about CBSE Paper Leak.

Aggrieved parent from Bengaluru speaks to TIMES NOW on CBSE exam paper leak, says ‘Punish the people who are leaking the exam paper not the students’ #SackCBSEBoss pic.twitter.com/GyQfb00qR8 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 29, 2018

2.50 pm: As many as 24 students received leaked class 10 Maths paper, 10 students received leaked class 12 Economics paper. All 34 students to be quizzed by the crime branch, Crime Branch to ascertain original source of leak reports Times Now.

Future of lakhs are at stake, CBSE Boss mocks students, Education board on leave, students on the streets, Centre offers ‘lip service’ LISTEN IN: @mongavishal speaks to one of the teachers about the student’s grief #SackCBSEBoss pic.twitter.com/jMhK6UbwYO — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 29, 2018

2.45 pm: All India Democratic Students’ Organisation holds a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over CBSE Paper Leak.

2.43 pm: Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar also wrote: “I can understand the pain & frustration of parents & children. Culprits will be nabbed soon and strict action will be taken. We are taking all measures to ensure that the exams remain fool-proof.”

2.40 pm: Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear Students, I fully understand your anguish, helplessness, anger and frustration. It is really painful that criminals do the wrong and the honest and brightest suffer.”

2.35 pm: WATCH – Many senior officials of CBSE have not come in today.

#BREAKING Major development in paper leak row, truth exposed first on TIMES NOW, CBSE Officials on leave: Confirmed, Security Guard confirms news, no Senior Official inside the CBSE building | LISTEN IN as @kanganasachdev1 speaks to the Security Guard #SackCBSEBoss pic.twitter.com/Nnt8Y2dlLh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 29, 2018

2.30 pm: WATCH – Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar speaks on CBSE paper leak.

01: 50 PM: Watch| Students on streets, CBSE Office shut

#BREAKING Students on streets, CBSE Office still shut | WATCH: @kanganasachdev1 shares more details as she speaks to one of the students #SackCBSEBoss pic.twitter.com/81u7XmfJac — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 29, 2018

01:31 PM: It’s is a tragedy today that Modi government is blinded by arrogance of power. They need to realise and see how 2 crore students are affected by SSC scam, and 24 lakh students were affected by CBSE Paper Leak, says R Surjewala

Students protest at Jantar Mantar over CBSE paper leak, After ‘cheating’ students, Education Board on leave, future of lakhs at stake LISTEN IN: As TIMES NOW’s Tushar speaks to protesting students #SackCBSEBoss pic.twitter.com/3EsUEd1qX9 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 29, 2018

01:24 PM: Post Vyapam & SSC now 3 papers of CBSE have also been leaked & as per students, some more papers have also been leaked. There was an error in evaluation of Class 12 exams in 2017. Why was the post of CBSE chairman left vacant for 2 years?, says RS Surjewala.

01:21 PM: Watch| Future of lakhs are at stake, CBSE Boss mocks students, Education board on leave, students on the streets, Centre offers ‘lip-service’, says Congress Spokesperson

Future of lakhs are at stake, CBSE Boss mocks students, Education board on leave, students on the streets, Centre offers ‘lip-service’ | LISTEN IN: As Randeep Surjewala shares his views on #SackCBSEBoss pic.twitter.com/qNU0wa3EgD — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 29, 2018

01: 19 PM: Without removing Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal from their current positions, a fair and impartial investigation into this paper leak issue is impossible, says R Surjewala.

01: 16 PM: Filed FIR| CBSE in a complaint to Delhi Police says it received a fax on March 23 naming a person from Rajinder Nagar behind CBSE paper leak. This person, as per the complaint, runs a coaching institute.

01: 14 PM: When CBSE is unable to handle their basic responsibility, how can they handle the additional responsibility of NEET?, says the Congress Spokesperson

01: 12 PM: There was an error in the evaluation of Class 12 exams in 2017. For regional languages, difficult question papers were set by CBSE. This is the state of CBSE today, says R Surjewala.

01: 11 PM: The way SSC paper was leaked and jobs were sold, and now CBSE paper leak, the way all the papers of 10th and 12th were leaked, it raises a question, says R Surjewala.

01:10 PM: CBSE chairman had his tenure from 27 July 2011 to 27 July 2020, but he was relieved from his duty and had been replaced abruptly in 2017, says Surjewala.

01:08 PM: What will happen to the 24 lakh students who were preparing for CBSE exams? Does the hard work of students and their parents have no value? says the Congress leader.

01: 07 PM: Lakhs of students’ future is at grave risk with the leak of 3 CBSE Question papers, says R Surjewala.

01: 05 PM: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is addressing a press briefing on degrading education system under Modi government.

12: 54 PM: Prime Minister is also very serious about this issue. We assure you all of the appropriate action. Regarding the new dates, CBSE will soon release the dates for the re-conduction of the exams, says HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

TIMES NOW accesses FIR filed over CBSE paper leak case. Vicky Wadhwa, a person who runs a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, is named in the FIR. #CBSEFails pic.twitter.com/HJkMgU60Wh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 29, 2018

12: 50 PM: I also could not sleep, I am also a parent, says HRD Minister.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)

12:48 PM: If someone can breach something as fool-proof as CBSE, it is worrying, says Prakash Javadekar

12:45 PM: This is a very unfortunate development, I understand the pain the parents and students have to go through. Whoever is involved in the paper leak will not be spared, police will soon arrest the culprits, says Prakash Javadekar.

12: 43 PM: I understand the disappointment of students and their parents in the CBSE paper leak. Anyone found guilty will not be spared. We will take strict action against them:

12:40 PM: HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar addresses media over CBSE paper leak

12: 38 PM: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch identifies 10 students, suspects their role in CBSE paper leak case, will question them, according to ABP news.

12:36 PM: Crime Branch questions CBSE on paper leak, ‘CBSE asked to explain security features, explain how paper reach students’

12:32 PM: Ramesh Chand Jain, President, Delhi School Association, while talking about the CBSE paper leak said, “Govt should put culprits behind the bars. First step they should take is set the system right. CBSE chairman should atleast give a statement, why hasn’t she spoken to students & parents? This’s condemnable.”

12: 30 PM: Watch| The FIR copy of the CBSE paper leak.

12:26 PM: Watch| Delhi police conduct raids at Rohini, Dwarka and Rajinder Nagar in CBSE paper leak case. Owner of a coaching centre said accused Vicky is being wrongly charged.

Delhi police conduct raids at Rohini, Dwarka and Rajinder Nagar in CBSE paper leak case. Owner of a coaching centre said accused Vicky is being wrongly charged. @akash_kolluru with more details#CBSERetest pic.twitter.com/p6EKdT6a8a — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 29, 2018

12:23 PM: CBSE Chief received the paper on Whatsapp, says India Today.

12:20 PM: Earlier in the day, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared a post on Twitter saying, “कितने लीक? डेटा लीक ! आधार लीक ! SSC Exam लीक ! Election Date लीक ! CBSE पेपर्स लीक ! हर चीज में लीक है, चौकीदार वीक है #BasEkAurSaal”

कितने लीक? डेटा लीक !

आधार लीक !

SSC Exam लीक !

Election Date लीक !

CBSE पेपर्स लीक ! हर चीज में लीक है

चौकीदार वीक है#BasEkAurSaal — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018

12:17 PM: Delhi Police, says It’s too early to say who the culprit is. CBSE’s role cannot be confirmed nor denied about.

12: 10 PM: The accused Vicky operates a coaching centre in Delhi

12:09 PM: Watch| Protesting students say all papers of CBSE exam have been leaked, and not only Economics and Mathematics

Protesting students say all papers of CBSE exam have been leaked, and not only Economics and Mathematics #CBSEPaperLeak pic.twitter.com/XtNNZtUuDE — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 29, 2018

12:07 PM: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar & Union Law Minister RS Prasad address the media in Delhi in the wake of the alleged paper leak.

12:05 PM: Delhi man Vicky, alleged mastermind of CBSE Paper Leak, detained by police. He is accused of selling copies of question paper for Rs. 10,000-15,000, according to ABP news.

12:00 PM: Students protesting at Jantar Mantar against CBSE paper leak said, “either there should re-examinations of all subjects or else of neither.” ‘We want justice’ slogans being raised.