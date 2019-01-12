CBSE plans to ease stress on Class X students from ‘most difficult’ subject

To remove stress levels on Class X students, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to opt for an easy question paper in secondary examinations from 2020 onwards. However, the changes will be for those who don’t want to take mathematics at Class XII level. In a notification issued on Friday, the CBSE said that there will be two levels of Mathematics examination- Standard Mathematics and Basic Mathematics. The ‘Standard Mathematics’ will be for the existing level of examination while ‘Basic Mathematics’ will be for the easier level. The students who want to continue with Mathematics at Senior Secondary level must go for Standard Mathematics and the individuals who don’t want to continue with the Mathematics at higher levels, they can opt for Basic one.

As per the circular, the curriculum, internal assessment and classroom teaching for both the levels will remain the same. The students have to opt between the two levels of Examination at the time of online submission of the List of Candidates by the affiliated or recognised school to the CBSE. “It is known that students experience the greatest stress before and during their most ‘difficult’ subject exam,” said National Curriculum Framework, reports PTI.

However, if a student fails the ‘Basic Mathematics’ examination, he/ she can get another chance to give compartmental exam on the said subject while for ‘Standard Mathematics’, if a student fails, then he/she can choose whether to take Standard or Basic levels of Mathematics at the compartmental examination.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Examination) said that in Standard Mathematics, the question paper will require more analysis, application and conceptual understanding while in basic Mathematics, the questions will be oriented towards understanding and require less high order thinking skills. Dr Emmanuel further said that the board will consider the possibilities of extending it to other subjects based on the success rate of the decision.