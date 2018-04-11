CBSE paper leak: Student says teacher dictated questions of class 12 Economics exam to her, took photographs

CBSE paper leak 2018: The questions were dictated to her by her teacher, the student told police during questioning. (Representative photo: IE)

CBSE paper leak 2018: The arrest of Rakesh Kumar, a teacher at a private school in Una, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday along with two other employees of the school in connection with the class 12 CBSE Economics paper leak appears to be yielding results for the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Nabbed in wake of an investigation into the case of the paper leak in handwritten form, a class 12 student revealed on Tuesday that Rakesh, the teacher, allegedly asked her to jot down the questions of the class 12 Economics paper, The Indian Express reported. The questions were dictated to her by her teacher, the student told police during questioning.

According to police, Kumar had been appointed as a centre superintendent, in-charge of taking examination papers to the school. The girl was questioned by the police on Tuesday where she admitted that her teacher, under whom she studied for four years, made her jot down Class XII CBSE economics paper questions. She further told the police that Kumar clicked photographs of the handwritten sheets and allegedly sent them to a relative. The paper spread to about 40 WhatsApp groups thereon.

The police said that the teacher asked the girl to write down the questions, but she did not know he was dictating from the original question paper. According to report, the girl was questioned in front of her parents at her residence in Una.

As per the report, as Kumar was an in-charge of taking examination papers to the school, he had access to the question paper, which he leaked to help the girl, who was apparently “weak” in studies. The police team yesterday took all the accused to Una, where they reconstructed the scene of the crime.

The police also found some bank papers that were kept on the spot and also questioned bank officials to ascertain if they had any role. The team has as of now questioned at least 10 people, including employees of the school, bank and a few other students. The police team also questioned the principal of the school where Rakesh used to teach commerce and economics.