CBSE paper leak: Now, Delhi Police wants board to furnish list of ‘disgruntled’ employees, printer details

CBSE paper leak: The police officials have also asked for the list of all CBSE staff whose wards appeared for the class 10, 12 board examinations this year.

CBSE paper leak: Amid the controversy around the leak of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics paper, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has now sought details from the board about all “disgruntled” employees along with those who are facing criminal charges. The crime branch has also sought details of the printers that were engaged in the printing of the papers along with the details of the employees.

The police officials have also asked for the list of all CBSE staff whose wards appeared for the class 10, 12 board examinations this year. The board has been asked to provide a list of all the names along with their addresses and phone numbers, according to an Indian Express report.

The CBSE paper leak case is being investigated by the Crime Branch special investigation team (SIT), who are trying hard to join the dots in the whole scam. The two leaks took place when the Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics paper allegedly went viral on WhatsApp before the examination.

The report quoted sources saying that a letter has been sent to the CBSE Controller of Examination by the Crime Branch SIT requesting them to provide, “a list of ‘disgruntled’ employees/ex-employees of CBSE (headquarters and regional offices) — name, address and phone number (mobile/landline),” along with “printer engaged by the CBSE in the last three years.”

The special investigation team has also asked the board if there were any exam centres that were added or even removed for the Class X and Class XII Board examinations this year. A senior official said, “the SIT has asked for CCTV footage of the sixth floor in the building that houses the strong room from January 1, 2018.”

Meanwhile, the probe into the matter has led the board to believe that the leak happened between the time the papers were in custody of board officials and when those were kept in banks, according to a senior official.