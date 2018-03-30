LIVE: After paper leak, CBSE re-exam date declared – Class 12 economics on April 25, confusion prevails over Class 10 Maths

CBSE paper leak 2018: Anil Swarup announced date for Class 12 Economics exam. The exam will be held on April 25. (ANI)

CBSE paper leak 2018: Hundreds of students have resorted to sit-in in front of the CBSE Delhi office on Friday demanding the cancellation of re-examination of class 10 Mathematics and class 12 Economics papers. The protest by students and teachers, that started after the alleged CBSE paper leaks, entered the second day on Friday. Students are marching in front of CBSE office as outrage over re-exam, while the Opposition has been demanding to sack CBSE chief Anita Kanwal for the alleged lapse. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed near Prakash Javadekar’s residence on Kushak Road. Pupils are questioning the system and the negligence by the authorities saying they are being made to pay for the failure of the CBSE and its examination system.

Here are LIVE updates on the students’ outrage over re-test as they march up to CBSE office.

8:18 pm: Arunachal Pradesh Congress today extended solidarity with the affected CBSE students who have to reappear for class 12th Economics and 10th Mathematics examination following papers leak and blamed the BJP-led Central government for poor administration and management. The APCC demanded to initiate an investigation into the CBSE examination papers leak issue.

Expressing its unhappiness on “how BJP is not only looting the country but also tampering with the future of the students who are torchbearers of the country”, the APCC said in a press statement here “There is rot in education system due to mismanagement by the NDA government.”

8:07 pm: In this paper leakage, as a student I should have rejected the paper even if it came to me. Unfortunately it is very tough & children have to suffer the consequences of few peoples misdemeanour & there are children agitating down the streets: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

7:59 pm: Class 10th students celebrate in Mumbai after Education secretary Anil Swarup said ‘if it at all class 10th re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi & Haryana.

6:27 pm: We couldn’t stop exams without verifying leak: Anil Swarup, according to News 18 report

6:24 pm: Leak did happen. A substantial number of questions were same. We were informed before exams that paper has been leaked. But our responsibility was to confirm that whether it’s really a leak or not, that needed time. So, we could not stop the exams, said Education Secretary, accroding to News 18.

6:21 pm: We did not reach out to you because we ourselves were looking for best answers: Education Secretary Anil Swarup, according to News 18 report.

6:17 pm: “Our immediate concern of the children who have suffered and this decision is in that context and we will nail the person who did this,” says Secretary Education.

6:15 pm: WATCH| LIVE Education Secretary Anil Swarup’s briefing on CBSE Paper Leaks:

6:09 pm: “Regarding Class 10th re-examination, as the leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi & Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July,” Secretary Education said.

6:08 pm: Re-examination of Class 12th exam will be on 25th April: Secretary Education, Anil Swarup.

6:00 pm: CBSE Regional director informed the police that there were as many as six complaints regarding the paper leak, all have been furnished along with the other information to the SIT.

5.40 pm: CBSE leak- Police writes to Google, seeks details of ID used to send e-mail to board’s chairperson

The Delhi Crime Branch has written to Google for details of the e-mail address from where the CBSE chairperson was sent a mail on the Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked, police officials said. The board’s chairperson Anita Karwal had received the e-mail a day before the mathematics exam, which was held on March 28, they said.

The Delhi Police has written to Google to share details of the ID from which the CBSE chairperson was sent the e-mail about the paper being leaked, the police officials said. The e-mail contains images of 12 pages of handwritten question papers, which were posted on WhatsApp groups, they said.

5.25 pm: Shivani Jain, President, All School Parents Association shares her views on the CBSE paper leak

5.10 pm: HRD Ministry to brief media at 6 PM about the CBSE Paper Leak. Education secretary Anil Swarup to speak.

5:06 pm: The exam papers were circulated in 10 WhatsApp groups with more than 50 members each including private tutors, students, and parents. Delhi Police Crime Branch is questioning admins of these WhatsApp groups reports ANI.

4:35 pm: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to HRD Minister over the CBSE paper leaks case.

4:30 pm: Stunning revelation in CBSE leak saga, another question paper was leaked, as per Time Now report.

4:15 pm: On 27 March, at 10:40 pm, I made a call to PCR stating that I had received a question paper. The source of the exam paper leak should be traced. I was questioned by the police that day and they are doing further investigation now: Chandan Gupta, Complainant.

4:08 pm: ALSO READ| Was CBSE chairman Anita Karwal aware of paper leak a day before exams? Here is what we know of the probe so far

4:01 pm: Outrage from Delhi to Ludhiana: Student in Ludhiana fainted while protesting, according to News 18 report.

3:52 pm: PTA members of Mumbai wrote to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking time to meet, also requested him to not conduct re-examination of Class 10th board Maths exam as there was no paper leak in Mumbai region.

3:40 pm: Students being evicted by security officials amid protests outside CBSE office in New Delhi. The students are outraged by CBSE’s inaction and the decision to reconduct examinations, according to News 18 report.

3:07 pm: Mumbai students reject re-test ‘quick fix’, questions ‘why should we bear the brunt?’ Even as CBSE decides on dates for re-test, students in Mumbai oppose re-test, according to Times Now report.

2:51 pm: Students held the protest against CBSE Paper Leak in Kanpur, Punjab.

2:42 pm: Delhi Police Crime Branch identifies over 10 WhatsApp groups, each having 50-60 members. Investigation and questioning is underway.

2: 27 pm: ‘As I have said earlier that we have taken the decision in interest of the students, we will be informed of the dates for the re-examination soon’ says CBSE Chairperson, Anita Karwal

2: 15 pm: Earlier in the day, scores of students also demonstrated outside the CBSE headquarters, asking for an early resolution to their problems. The CBSE announced a retest of the two papers earlier this week following reports that the papers were leaked.

2: 08 pm: The NSUI’s list of demands includes announcement of the retest of the Class 10 maths and the Class 12 economics papers as early as possible. They are also demanding that students should not be forced to take the retest. Though the NSUI march was stopped at the Udyog Bhawan metro station, a short distance from Javadekar’s Kushak Road residence, NSUI president Fairoz Khan and DUSU vice president Kunal Sehrawat were taken by Delhi Police to meet the minister.

2: 00 pm: Student groups and the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) also demonstrated outside the CBSE headquarters in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar, raising various demands, including an independent investigation. “The leaks have exposed the capture of the highest academic institutions by the exam mafia under the watch of the Modi government as well as the abdication of authority by the HRD minister and the CBSE chairperson,” NSUI leader Neeraj Mishra said.

1: 57 pm: Students and Congress youth leaders held protests in several parts of the national capital against CBSE board papers being leaked, accusing the board of negligence and demanding immediate action against the guilty. While some students gathered at Parliament Street in the heart of the city, members of the Congress’ National Students Union of India (NSUI) began marching towards Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar’s residence but were stopped. Education Minister Prakash Javadekar evades questions on re-examination after paper leak.

1: 50 pm: Delhi Police Crime Branch identifies over 10 WhatsApp groups, each having 50-60 members. Investigation and questioning underway.

1: 48 pm: The Delhi Crime Branch has questioned 10 more people and “interacted” with the CBSE controller of examinations in connection with the leak of the board’s Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economic papers, police said today. The CBSE has also said that its chairperson had received an e-mail about the Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked a day before the exam, police officials said. The mathematics and economics exams were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively. The Delhi Crime Branch has questioned 10 more people and “interacted” with the CBSE controller of examinations in connection with the leak of the board’s Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economic papers, police said today. The CBSE has also said that its chairperson had received an e-mail about the Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked a day before the exam, police officials said. The mathematics and economics exams were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively.

1: 45 pm: Raj Thackeray in his statement over the paper leak said that it is the failure of the government. “It’s the failure of Govt, without accepting it, why do they want students to re-appear for exam? I request to the parents throughout the country, don’t let your child sit for re-examination in any condition,” Thackeray said.

1: 42 pm: CBSE paper leak is getting bigger. A viral video showed class 12 Maths paper leaked, at least an hour before the exam. Watch Video-

1: 40 pm: CBSE has admitted that CBSE Chief Anita Kanwal had received email over the paper leak at 1:39 AM, Times Now reported.

1: 37 pm: The exam papers were sold at the cost of Rs. 35,000 per paper, as per the report by NDTV. When some parents resold the papers to others to cover their cost, the price of the leaked papers fell to Rs. 5,000, the people with direct knowledge of the matter in the crime branch said.

1:30 pm: Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned the government over the accountability for paper leaks. “CBSE PaperLeak is not the only paper leak. The SSC scam was another major concern. If the government does not take accountability for its wrongdoings, then who will?” Sibal asked.

1: 25 pm: Over 30 people have been questioned by Police, most of whom either study or teach at coaching centres. Over a dozen mobile phones belonging to these people have also been seized.

1: 23 pm: Meanwhile, NSUI president Fairoz Khan said that he met Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar with few Class 12 students and said that the minister has assured that new dates for Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Maths re-examination would be announced today evening.

1: 19 pm: Congress president Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi over CBSE paper leak. He took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his book Exam Warriors and said that the next book would teach students and parents to deal with the stress of paper leaks. “PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers,” Gandhi wrote.

1: 15 pm: CBSE said in a complaint to Delhi Police that it had received a fax on March 23 naming a person from Rajinder Nagar behind the leak. Vicky, as per the complaint, runs a coaching institute in the national capital. Read here about Who is Vicky Wadhwa?

1: 12 pm: As per report, the question papers were circulated on WhatsApp and some tutors had received them which they made their students practice them. Amid all the chaos, a Delhi University commerce graduate ‘s name surfaced into the matter. CBSE had named Vicky Wadhwa as a suspect in the paper leak scandal that hit Class XII and Class X board examinations this year. He has been questioned by the crime branch as his name figured in the first FIR.

1: 10 pm: Section 144 has been imposed near Prakash Javadekar’s residence on Kushak Road.

1: 06 pm: The Delhi police crime branch had questioned 32 people yesterday in connection with the alleged leak of question papers for the 10th and 12th CBSE examinations. These including the owner of a coaching centre, 18 students and some tutors, reported the Hindu.

1: 05 pm: Reactions from Bollywood fraternity also flooded the internet. Actor Rani Mukerji on Thursday said the retests should not be a matter of concern for students if they are well prepared and the syllabus does not change.While Lucknow Central actor Farhan Akhtar had expressed anguish for the students who have to appear for the tests again, he also wished them the best of luck in his latest twitter post.

1: 01 pm: Javadekar had yesterday termed the CBSE examination paper leak issue “unfortunate” and said culprits would not go scot-free. The Delhi unit of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation also demanded a high-level probe into the CBSE question paper leak case, and said it showed the board’s “utter negligence” in conducting examinations fairly.

1: 00 pm: Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded the sacking of Karwal for the alleged lapse. The opposition party has also pressed for the resignation of Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar and a probe by a high court judge.

12: 57 pm: Claiming that the decision to hold re-examination of two subjects was taken in “favour of the students”, CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal had said that students don’t have to worry about anything and that any further decision would also be taken in the favour of the students.

12: 53 pm: Highlighting HRD ministry’s failure into the matter, Congress Mallikarjun Kharge said that the future of 28 lakh students is at stake and that he will raise this issue in the parliament.

12: 50 pm: Crime Branch has sought reply from Google about the email that was sent to CBSE chairperson. A mail was sent to the chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten questions papers

12: 47 pm: NSUI workers have joined the student protest outside the CBSE headquarters. Students are alleging that more papers must have also leaked.

12: 45 pm: 6 students were detained by police in Jharkhand for questioning in Chatra’s Sadar police station area, on suspicion of being a part of CBSE Paper Leak, as per the report.

12: 43 pm: As per the TV report, students have said that a caller from an unknown number one day before Accounts paper told them to arrange Rs 10000 for the question paper with answers.

12: 40 pm: Students are questioning the system and the negligence by the authorities. They are continuing their protests after finding out that CBSE received another tip-off about the paper leak ahead of the examinations.

12: 37 pm: Delhi crime branch has questioned CBSE Controller of Exams for four hours over the paper leak.

12: 35 pm: Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit has said that it is a very serious matter. Meanwhile, CBSE Chairman Anita Karwal has refused to take questions on why the exam was not cancelled when they came to know that the papers had been leaked.

12: 30 pm: Students continued to remain agitated as CBSE orders re-examinations. They are questioning the system and asking why are we being asked to give the exams again for the corruption done by others. Students have marched up to CBSE office, demanding cancellation of re-exam.