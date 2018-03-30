CBSE paper leak: Have to again take tuition, pay fees, says student who has ‘maths phobia’

The CBSE paper leak has come as a rude shock to many class-10 students like R Shreya who fears that she might have to go through the ordeal of preparing for the maths exam all over again.

The CBSE paper leak has come as a rude shock to many class-10 students like R Shreya who fears that she might have to go through the ordeal of preparing for the maths exam all over again which will involve spending money on tuition and fighting a “phobia” for the subject. Shreya wonders why should she be made to write the maths paper again as the examination “should be conducted only where it (the question paper) has been leaked), not in every place.” “I am feeling very pressured and it is very tough for me to study maths again. Recalling all the formulas is very tough. I have to again take tuition and pay the fees,” she told PTI.

Her vacation plans as well as entrance exam schedule for another school after Class 10, too have gone for a toss. The teenager asked why she should be penalised for no fault of hers and said the prospect of studying for the re-examination is going to put more pressure on her. “I feel that the coming paper (re-test) will be tougher than the paper I wrote previously… I felt really happy and relaxed (then) as it was very easy,” she said, adding, “My entrance exam for another school has also been affected. I have an exam on April 3.” The youngster now wants an assurance from government that there will be no paper leak in the future and said the latter should be more “cautious” so that this incident do not recur.

In Delhi, Education Secretary Anil Swarup said preliminary enquiry shows that the class 10 maths question paper leak could be limited to the national capital and Haryana only, and any re-test, if required, would be held in July. Meanwhile, the mother of a boy who had appeared for his Class 10 maths exam said her son has become ‘frustrated’ following the news of the leak and the subsequent proposed re-examination. “He had prepared for the examination and told us that he had written it well. Now, following the announcement that the examination has been cancelled, he has become frustrated,” the woman said, adding the family’s vacation plans have also been affected, as they are unable to take any decision.

Another parent said, “It is really unfair since the paper leak was in Delhi… It is disappointing. We are unable to progress on our other domestic or academic activities since if a retest has been planned then we have to prepare for it.” “It has caused a huge mental stress for us,” she added.