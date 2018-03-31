CBSE paper leak: Fake Class XII Hindi paper goes viral, Prakash Javadekar asked to resign; 10 developments

CBSE paper leak: Amid the ruckus, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also faced criticism for alleged failure in conducting fair board examinations this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is probably facing the biggest crisis it has ever seen following the recent case of board examination paper leak. After facing several protests and drawing immense flak from students and parents, the board announced the dates for the retest of class 12 Economics and class 10 Mathematics subjects on Friday. Amid the ruckus, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also faced criticism for alleged failure in conducting fair board examinations this year. Meanwhile, a private schools body has also claimed that CBSE paper leak issue has caused “immense stress” for children. On the other hand, CBSE chief Anita Karwal, has said that she had received information of paper leak after exam started. The anger among SSC and NEET aspirants also infuriated today, which forced them to launch a protest on the streets of Delhi.

Anil Swarup, Secretary School Education in Union Human Resources Development Ministry yesterday announced dates for CBSE re-examination. Afer which the Delhi Police launched probe into the matter and questioned a number of people in connection with the case. Here are the top developments in the case so far:

• Private school body demands Prakash Javadekar’s resignation

A body representing private schools named as National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA), has sought the resignation of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, alleging that the government had failed to conduct the board examinations in a fair manner. Kulbhushan Sharma, the president of NISA who claimed to represent 60,000 private schools across the country, has asked why the government was not taking responsibility for not being able to conduct the examinations in a fair manner.

• Fake Class 12 Hindi question paper

The class 12 Hindi (Elective) and Hindi (Core) exams are scheduled for April 2, 2018. A question paper of Class 12- Hindi (Elective), meanwhile, is being circulated on Social Media platforms like Whatsapp, YouTube etc. CBSE has taken a note of it and said that question paper is either an old question paper or fake. The board has also requested not to mislead the students.

• Delhi Police investigation

Delhi Police has questioned more than 60 people till now out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centres. The police have also seized more than 50 cell phones of students and tutors till now. It has sent as many as three teams to schools, exam centres and residences of students in outer Delhi in connection with the leak.

• Arrests made in CBSE paper leak by Crime Branch

A total of 12 people were held by police earlier in the day. Out of them, three people have been arrested under provisions of IPC, while nine who are underage have been detained under Juvenile Act. Besides, six more people, including two directors of a private coaching centre in Jharkhand were today. The police had yesterday detained six Class 10 students in the case.

• Statement of whistleblower in the case

The whistleblower who alerted CBSE about the paper leak said that he had managed to contact the person leaking the paper through Youtube. Later he alerted CBSE, PM and Police on March 17. But no action was taken, he said. The whistleblower has alleged that question paper for Political Science was also leaked. “I am 100% sure Political Science paper was also leaked,” he said.

• SSC and NEET aspirants protest

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants staged a protest in New Delhi on Saturday. Student launched a protested at Parliament Street in the national capital over the leak of CBSE paper leak. The students were seen in a scuffle with the security personnel in Connaught Place today afternoon.

• Parents to file petition in Delhi High Court

All India Parents Association will file a petition in Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored probe in the CBSE question paper leak.

• Anita Karwal says she received information of paper leak after exam started

When asked why the paper was not cancelled, CBSE chief Anita Karwal said that she was not aware of the leak, a day before. Karwal said that she received an email about paper leak only after the exam had started.

• Delhi Police knock Google doors for unveiling the mystery

To get to the root of the entire situation and ascertain the source of the menace, Delhi Police has knocked the doors of Google. A second FIR filed in the CBSE paper leak case last Sunday revealed that the Board had received an email which contained the photos of the handwritten question paper. Delhi Police has asked the Board to collect the complaints on all the alleged paper leaks.

• Board shares details of all complaints received

CBSE had yesterday shared details of all the complaints it had received about the papers being leaked. The board informed the police that they had received five complaints informing them that the two papers were leaked, an official privy to the probe said. The official has assured that the contents of these complaints have been shared with them and will be examined. In its complaint to the police, the CBSE had said that they received a complaint by fax on March 23 from an “unknown source” that a man running a coaching institute in Rajendra Nagar was involved in leaking the economics paper.