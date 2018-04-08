CBSE paper leak: Delhi Police nabs three from Himachal Pradesh

“The image was shared through WhatsApp to Rakesh who further called a student who took tuitions from him and wrote down the questions in her handwriting which were later shared through WhatsApp by Rakesh to his relatives. (ANI)

Three people from Una district of Himachal Pradesh have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 economics paper leak.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar (commerce lecturer), clerk Amit Sharma and class IV employee Ashok of DAV Una, who were deployed on examination duty at Jawahar Navodaya School Pekhuwala on March 26.

“Rakesh and Amit were arrested by the Delhi Police’s crime branch from Una, Himachal Pradesh. Initially, Rakesh during investigation disclosed that he at the time of collecting computer science paper on March 23 also sneaked economics paper and photographed it with the help of his school clerk and peon Amit and Ashok,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

“The image was shared through WhatsApp to Rakesh who further called a student who took tuitions from him and wrote down the questions in her handwriting which were later shared through WhatsApp by Rakesh to his relatives. The image of question paper went viral after Rakesh shared it with his relatives,” police added.

Responding to media query regarding the latest arrest, state police SP Kushal Sharma said that “team of Delhi police had made some arrests, however, state police did not have any information about their arrest.”

During search operations, two mobile phones have been recovered which were used in the paper leak scam.