CBSE paper leak case: Delhi Police arrests principal of Mother Khazani Convent School

In June CBSE had scrapped the affiliation of the School. (Representational image: IE)

CBSE paper leak case: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the Principal of Mother Khazani Convent School Delhi. This is the fourth arrest in the Bawana module paper leak case. The arrest is significant, as the police had earlier said that the principal was not co-operating in the probe. The principal was quizzed many times in connection with the case. Three persons are already under police custody. The police have arrested the four accused in the matter for their alleged involvement in the leak of the Economics paper.

The Bawana module was busted in March. The teachers had taken photographs of the economics paper and sent it via WhatsApp to Tauqeer, who gives private tuition. Tauqeer, in turn, circulated the paper among his students about an hour before the examination started, police said.

In May, before the declaration of class 10th result, Delhi police had sent a list of over 60 students to the CBSE, who had allegedly received the leaked class 10 mathematics and class 12 economics question papers, after the board sought it from the crime branch.

On April 1, Delhi Police had arrested two teachers of this private school in northwest Delhi’s. The police also arrested two school teachers, Risabh Antil and Rohit Vats and Tauqeer. The trio was arrested for their involvement in the leak of class XII examination board paper. The CBSE had to reconduct the exam on April 25.

Earlier, the board had issued a show-cause notice to the school seeking explanation, on how the two teachers-Risabh Antil and Rohit Vats-had opened the sealed packets of question papers before the schedule timing of examinations. According to reports, the duo had opened the seal at 9.15 am while the exam starts at 10.30 am.