CBSE paper leak: Board locates more fake news links on Youtube

CBSE files another police complaint after video on social media falsely claims paper leak

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has located more fake links on YouTube claiming to have access to Class 12 question papers on subjects which are yet to be conducted. “The board is keeping a constant vigil and bringing unwanted activities to the notice of police immediately so that suitable and strict action against miscreants can be taken under provisions of IPC and IT Act. More uploads have been located on YouTube falsely claiming to have access to the Class 12 original question papers of subjects which are yet to be conducted,” a senior board official said.

“FIRs have already been logged with against persons circulating fake news regarding paper leak and availability of question papers prior to the examinations,” the official added.

The CBSE has also appealed to students and parents not to react to such fake news in circulation and to join hands with the board for a fair and smooth conduct of examinations. The board has been approaching the Delhi Police in connection with circulation of fake news about paper leaks following which several FIRs have been registered. It had in February advised students and parents not to panic and to be aware of any rumours on social media ahead of board examinations.

The CBSE Class 12 exams began on February 15 and will conclude on April 3. Class 10 exams began on February 21 and ended on Friday.