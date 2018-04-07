CBSE Paper Leak: Delhi Police arrest 3 including exam centre superintendent from Una, Himachal Pradesh

CBSE Paper Leak: In a big breakthrough in the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak case, Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested three personnel, including a teacher, a staff and a clerk over the leak of Class 12 Economics paper.

CBSE Paper Leak: In a big breakthrough in the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak case, Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three personnel, including a teacher, a staff and a clerk over the leak of Class 12 Economics paper. The Economics paper was allegedly leaked in handwritten form on March 28, 2018. The examination was supposed to be held on the same date. The Crime Branch has traced the source of the leak and arrested three accused from Una. One of the accused is an Exam Centre Superintendent.

According to reports, the trio were working in a DAV school in Himachal Pradesh. On April 1, Delhi Crime Branch arrested two school teachers from Mother Khazani school in Bawana for allegedly leaking the Class 12 Economics Paper. Both of them were on exam duty on the day of leak and allegedly opened the envelope containing question papers half an hour before scheduled time and circulated it on WhatsApp. Both the Economics and Maths paper were leaked on the social messaging platform. Till date, total of six teachers have been arrested in connection with the Economics paper leak case.

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that all the students across India who have registered for CBSE Class 12 economics paper will have to sit for a re-test on April 25. The apex court also said that the decision to hold re-test is completely under the jurisdiction of CBSE and the decision against re-conduct of examination cannot be challenged in court. SC also decided not to conduct any Class 10 mathematics re-test. Earlier, the court had judged that a re-test for Maths paper would be conducted if necessary only in the NCR and Haryana region.

The HRD Ministry has warned students and parents against “fake leak mafias”, saying a purportedly leaked political science paper is doing rounds on social media. HRD’s School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said the political science paper purported to have been leaked is fake. Following the alleged papers leak, the HRD Ministry has set up a ‘high-powered committee’ to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations.