CBSE paper leak 2018: 3 arrested, 9 minors detained from Jharkhand

CBSE paper leak 2018: In a major development in connection with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak, 12 people have been arrested from Jharkhand. Out of these, nine are minors and have been sent to juvenile correction home. Nine who are underage have been detained under Juvenile Act and will be produced before Juvenile justice board. The other three people have also been arrested under provisions of IPC, Superintendent of Police Chatra in Jharkhand said. The investigation by the SIT, meanwhile, is still underway.

Three adults and 9 minors detained in Jharkhand over #CBSEPaperLeaks; 9 minors have been produced before Juvenile Justice Board: SP Chatra, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/fh6hVkCHCV — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 31, 2018

The detention came one day after the re-examination dates of CBSE Class XII Economics and Class X Maths paper were announced. The economics paper will take place on April 25 while the Maths paper is likely to be held in July.

The police had earlier questioned over 60 people in connection with the leak case, these included a number of students and tutors. All those questioned had revealed that they got the papers from someone else. However, there was no indication that money was charged for sharing these papers, an official privy to the probe said.

Earlier in the day, a group of students once again staged a demonstration near the CBSE office at Preet Vihar against the leak of Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers. A senior Delhi Police officer was quoted as saying that the students tried to block the road in front of the CBSE office, but the police kept them away. A group of about 25-30 students were protesting outside the CBSE office, he said.